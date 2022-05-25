Monro (MNRO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

5/23/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2022 – Monro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $47.00.

5/12/2022 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – Monro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Monro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

