Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

MNST stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

