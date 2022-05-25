Morgan Stanley Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $225.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.06.

NYSE AVB traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.43. 3,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

