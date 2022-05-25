Morgan Stanley Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. abrdn plc increased its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.