Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Down 89.7% in May

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moringa Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth $175,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Moringa Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

