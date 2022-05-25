Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 610.5% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHGVY. DNB Markets cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pareto Securities raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 20,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

