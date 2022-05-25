MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of MP stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MP Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MP Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MP Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

