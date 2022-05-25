mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 2,375.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,973,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
XDSL traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,347. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
