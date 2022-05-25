MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 2,328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MPXOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
MPX International Company Profile (Get Rating)
