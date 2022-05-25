MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 2,328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MPXOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

