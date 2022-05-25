Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MRPLY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.94.
About Mr Price Group (Get Rating)
