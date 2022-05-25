Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €305.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €305.00 ($324.47) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MUV2. Barclays set a €286.00 ($304.26) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($276.60) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($287.23) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($351.06) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($351.06) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down €1.10 ($1.17) on Wednesday, hitting €221.90 ($236.06). The stock had a trading volume of 328,813 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €233.49 and a 200 day moving average of €248.89. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of €166.59 ($177.22) and a twelve month high of €198.95 ($211.65).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.