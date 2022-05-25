Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

MUSA opened at $242.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average of $199.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $262.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,934 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,151 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

