N-able (NYSE:NABL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

NABL stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.84. N-able has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in N-able by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,070,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529,742 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $46,160,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $42,656,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

