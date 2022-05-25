Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.47 Million

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to announce $9.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.53 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

