National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NBHC opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in National Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

