National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

