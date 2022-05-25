National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
