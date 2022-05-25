Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 191,589 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

