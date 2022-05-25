Nautilus’ (NLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.