Nautilus’ (NLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.
Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.
About Nautilus (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
