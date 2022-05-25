NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in May

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCC Group stock remained flat at $$2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

NCC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

