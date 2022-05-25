nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. nCino has set its FY 2023 guidance at $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.89. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $207,000.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
