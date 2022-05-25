Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLLSF. Citigroup lowered Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

