Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UEPS. StockNews.com raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 43,277 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 598,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,293,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 621,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 244,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

