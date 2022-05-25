Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

UEPS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,854. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.