Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS) recently:

5/24/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/19/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

5/13/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00.

5/12/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 621,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 244,228 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

