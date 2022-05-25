NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,109 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 59,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 106,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.