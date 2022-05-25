NetApp (NTAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. NetApp has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.