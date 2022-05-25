NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at HSBC

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HSBC from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NetEase by 13.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in NetEase by 65.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NetEase by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NetEase by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

