Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 617.0% in May

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 617.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,304. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.32.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
About Network-1 Technologies (Get Rating)
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.