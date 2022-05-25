Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 26,612 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,422,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $11,419.20.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,059. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

