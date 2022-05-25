Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 4,680 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,419.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,432,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,465.52.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,059. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Neuronetics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Neuronetics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

