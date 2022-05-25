New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in May

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
