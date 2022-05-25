New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in May

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

New China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.