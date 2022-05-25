New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Acquires C$75,840.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$75,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,788,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,614,219.50.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 48,500 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$191,347.05.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

