New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Acquires C$75,840.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUXGet Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$75,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,788,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,614,219.50.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 48,500 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$191,347.05.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

