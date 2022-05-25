New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

Shares of NEWR opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

