New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Up 857.9% in May

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 857.9% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NVSA stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. New Vista Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 176,576 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 328,776 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,233,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

