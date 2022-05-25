Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 664.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCAUF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 21,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,799. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

