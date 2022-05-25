Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Purchases $2,999,910.00 in Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,930. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newmark Group (Get Rating)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
