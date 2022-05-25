Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

