NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. 11,093,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,318. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.