NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.
Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $190.70. 301,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.69. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 30.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
