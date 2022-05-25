NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $190.70. 301,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.69. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 30.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

