Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Brokerages expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to announce $16.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $17.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year sales of $113.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.39 million to $124.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $631.54 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $658.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nikola by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Nikola by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

