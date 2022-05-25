Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 728.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,670. Noble Rock Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

