Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NOMD opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

