Nomura Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Neutral

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.