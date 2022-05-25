Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:NRILY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

