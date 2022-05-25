Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $272.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

