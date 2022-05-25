Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

NYSE:JWN traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. 992,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

