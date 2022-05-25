Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Nordstrom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

