Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

