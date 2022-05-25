Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $32.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s current price.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

JWN stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

