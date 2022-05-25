Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,312,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

